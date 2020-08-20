More flat owners get help with mortgages

Nearly three times as many households received help with mortgage payments from April to June this year than in the same period last year, the Housing Board told The Straits Times yesterday.

A total of 1,356 households in financial difficulties were assisted by the HDB during the second quarter of this year, compared with 517 households last year, as Singaporeans grapple with the economic impact of Covid-19.

Two-thirds of the households asked to defer their loan instalments or to pay their loan arrears by instalments. The remaining households received other forms of assistance.

