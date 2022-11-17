MND turns down petition to review Sers, as not many more eligible sites expected

SINGAPORE - A petition for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) to be put on hold and thoroughly reviewed has been turned down by the Government, as it does not expect many more sites to be eligible for the “highly selective” scheme.

Most of the projects with high redevelopment potential have already been selected, and thus, an extensive review of Sers would be “unnecessary”, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) in written responses to a parliamentary committee handling the petition submitted by Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai in August.

Mr Leong had submitted the petition to Parliament on behalf of five Ang Mo Kio residents, who called for a temporary suspension of the scheme and a complete review of how compensation and rehousing options are provided for affected residents.

The Housing Board had chosen Blocks 562 to 565 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 for Sers in April, and residents were unhappy at having to fork out more money to buy similar-sized replacement units in a less-desirable location.

The Ang Mo Kio Sers exercise is not the first time residents affected by Sers had to top up to buy a replacement flat, said MND in its reply to the Public Petitions Committee, citing the 2003 Commonwealth Drive and 2016 West Coast Road Sers exercises as examples.

The eight-member committee, which is chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and includes Mr Leong, presented a report on the petition to Parliament on Thursday.

The report, which was released to the media, included three rounds of written responses from MND from Sept 16 to Nov 14.

Responding to various points in the petition, MND said the design of the Ang Mo Kio Sers package and valuation approach was the same as previous Sers exercises, and has not changed since the scheme began in 1995.

Only 5 per cent of all HDB flats are suitable for Sers. The valuation for flats acquired under Sers is transparent and performed independently by private licensed valuers, said MND, adding that replacement flats are “significantly subsidised” to ensure affordability.

The only difference between the Ang Mo Kio exercise and previous ones is that two additional rehousing options - a 50-year lease and a lease buyback option - were introduced to address residents’ concerns, said MND.

The committee asked why HDB only offered the new options three months after affected Ang Mo Kio Sers residents were notified of their compensation package.

In response, MND said HDB was responding to feedback and concerns from residents, especially seniors who wanted a similar-sized replacement flat but did not require a fresh 99-year lease.

On top-ups, MND cited the 2016 West Coast Road Sers exercise where a 92 sq m four-room flat owner had to top up $23,000 for a similar-sized replacement flat at Clementi Avenue 1. A 67 or 68 sq m three-room flat owner had to pay $7,000 more.

Those who opted for a similar-sized flat at the second replacement site at West Coast Crescent did not have to top up.