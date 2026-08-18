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Luxury eldercare from $8k to over $13k a month at Singapore’s first private assisted living project

The facility aims to enhance not just longevity, but the quality of life for seniors.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s first private assisted living home, Perennial Living, which launched phase one of its operations on Aug 18, has spared no expense in building an ecosystem that aims to set a new benchmark for private eldercare for the well-heeled elderly.

Mr Pua Seck Guan, executive chairman and chief executive of real estate and healthcare company Perennial Holdings, said: “As Singapore’s population ages, we believe there is an opportunity to redefine what senior living can look like.

“Our vision for Perennial Living was to create more than just a place to receive care. We want to build a vibrant community where seniors can continue living with independence and purpose, supported by integrated medical care, thoughtful hospitality and meaningful lifestyle experiences.”

He added that the facility aims to enhance not just longevity, but the quality of life for seniors.

Mr Pua hopes that the facility can reach 30 per cent occupancy by August 2027.

“As the model gains market acceptance, we should achieve 80 per cent occupancy within two years, and target to break even within two years,” he told The Straits Times.

Spanning 195,000 sq ft and located at 28 Parry Avenue, the $260 million luxury assisted living project features the Perennial Wellness centre, which offers medical care, rehabilitation therapies and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services, alongside five-star hospitality, dining, amenities and services.

This first phase comprises 200 assisted living apartments, Perennial Wellness and The Olive restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant featuring meals by chefs and in-house dieti t ians from the central kitchen of Perennial’s key shareholder and Singapore-listed agribusiness Wilmar International.

Basic assisted living packages for its 330 square feet studio apartments start from $8,000 a month, while a 565 square foot two-bedroom suite starts from over $13,000 per month, with rates depending on the size, layout, level and facing of the unit.

An apartment in Perennial Living, Singapore’s first private assisted living development. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Each unit comes with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, kitchenettes and, for most units, private lift access. Smart technologies such as remote-controlled curtains, motion-sensor lighting, 24/7 emergency response systems, bedside vital signs monitoring devices, fall detection and facial-recognition access are also included.

The assisted living package includes accommodation, housekeeping and linen service, core meals, full usage of the facility’s amenities and fitness and strength training equipment, as well as access to social and wellness activities.

The $260 million luxury assisted living project also features the Perennial Wellness centre. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Phase two, which includes the 100-bed nursing home, is open for bookings and is expected to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2026 . The basic nursing suite package starts from about $7,600 per month, with final rates depending on the size, layout, level and facing of the unit.

On top of the offerings in the assisted living package, the nursing suites package also includes 24/7 nursing support, assistance with activities of daily living, medication and treatment administration, medical doctor reviews and rehabilitation therapy.

Residents must be at least 65 years old and fulfil a minimum stay of three months in the assisted living facility. But there is no restriction on the length of stay for the nursing home.

Perennial Wellness, which is also open as an outpatient facility to the public, comprises a Western medical centre with general practitioners, family medicine physicians and specialists, an imaging centre with X-ray and ultrasound services, a hospital-grade rehabilitation and fitness centre, and a TCM centre offering a wide range of treatments. It also features a hydrotherapy pool to support rehabilitation needs.

The hydrotherapy pool in Perennial Living. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Its rehabilitation and fitness centre features an extensive range of specialised robotic and conventional rehabilitation equipment comparable with that in a hospital setting, exercise equipment focused on mobility, core and strength, and Singapore’s first private GymTonic studio, a strength training programme designed to combat age-related muscle loss.

Residents will receive personalised care and have access to a panel of medical specialists at their doorstep at Perennial Wellness, including cardiologists, urologists, rehabilitation medicine doctors and pain management doctors.

Taking a leaf from Perennial Holdings’ Alzheimer’s Care Village in Xi’an, China’s first dementia care village, Perennial Living also offers dementia-focused TCM therapies and therapy rooms to provide non-drug interventions , and has created memory care living spaces across two assisted living blocks and within its nursing block.

One of 2 buses used at the dementia block at Perennial Living. The bus is equipped with musical instruments. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Memory care residents can explore a Music Bus – a full-sized heritage bus equipped with a jukebox, gramophone, piano and other instruments for music sessions – as well as a Travel Shop and Hair Salon Bus, where they can purchase travel trinkets and get their hair cut.

The therapeutic garden, designed with a continuous loop pathway to support residents living with dementia, also features a full-sized bus stop, traditional telephone booths and a post box, where they can send out postcards to their loved ones.