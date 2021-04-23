Longer waiting time for homes, increased costs as a result of tighter Covid-19 curbs on migrant workers: Contractors Association

SINGAPORE - Border restrictions on travellers from India will result in home buyers here being confronted with a longer wait time for their property and higher costs, the Singapore Contractors Association Limited (Scal) said on Friday (April 23).

It added that the construction sector is already facing delays which have seen projects knocked back by between nine and 12 months due to a labour crunch brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Government announced that long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India will not be allowed entry or transit through Singapore, with the new rule taking effect from Saturday.

It will also affect those who have previously obtained approval from the authorities to enter the country.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-leading the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said it will have a major impact on the construction sector.

On Friday, Scal sounded warnings for a longer wait time for the completion of Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and private apartments.

It said other buildings such as healthcare facilities and infrastructure projects will also be delayed.

"The repercussions are that Singaporeans will inevitably be paying for higher construction costs if the situation is not resolved soon," said Scal in a statement.

It noted that the cost of labour and materials has escalated by 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

"This tightening will adversely affect the inflow of construction workers and will negatively impact the timeline of construction projects and cause further delays," said the construction association.

In its statement, Scal said the construction sector has been facing a serious labour crunch since last year, after many migrants workers returned home amid the pandemic.

"Some companies may be forced to close and it will adversely impact some 100,000 residents working in the construction sector," said Scal.

The border restrictions were announced amid a spike in new Covid-19 cases in India.

On Thursday, the country reported 314,835 new cases, the world's biggest single-day surge.

India has recorded 16 million cases and 184,657 deaths to date.

A new "double-mutant" variant, which emerged there, is thought to be fuelling the country's second wave.

Scal said it is concerned that some people have tried to link the issue of foreign workers from India with the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, a free trade pact between the two countries, and stressed that it has no links.

"The construction industry needs migrant workers as they form the backbone of the labour force, and the majority of these workers are from India and Bangladesh. We need to bring workers in as no Singaporeans are willing to work as construction workers," said Scal.

It added that it is currently working to source for manpower from other countries in the Asean region and to bring them to Singapore, with lower stay-home notice costs and inclusion in the vaccination programme.