Jurong Lake District master developer site to be split into separate parcels for sale

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A 6.5ha master developer site in Jurong Lake District (JLD) will now be sold as smaller separate parcels, as part of revised plans to develop Singapore’s largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre.

This will start with the release of a white site at Town Hall Link on the first half 2026 reserve list, giving potential tenderers time to study the revised planning and tender requirements, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a statement on Dec 2.

Reserve list plots are released for sale only if a developer offers a minimum price deemed acceptable to the Government, and if there is sufficient market interest.

MND said it decided to carve out the Town Hall Link site after taking into account “macroeconomic and property market conditions, as well as market feedback gathered from extensive engagements of industry stakeholders”.

In September 2024, a tender for the JLD master developer site was not awarded as a bid of about $2.5 billion, or $640 psf ppr from a consortium of five real estate heavyweights - CapitaLand Development, City Developments, Frasers Property, Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) - was deemed too low.

As the Town Hall Link white site’s gross floor area (GFA) is around half that of the JLD master developer site, the reduced development risk will give developers the option to undertake the project with greater confidence, MND added.

The Government will be undertaking some infrastructure works upfront to reduce the cost burden on developers, it said.

Mr Chris Archibold, Colliers’ managing director, office services, Southeast Asia, noted that the revised plans for the JLD “demonstrates the government’s commitment to decentralisation and to advance the development of the JLD - by making it a more palatable quantum for developers to consider.”

MND said the proposed integrated mixed-use development at Town Hall Link will have a total potential yield of 186,000 sqm. This will comprise at least 40,000 sqm of office space, up to 1,200 private residential units and 44,000 sqm GFA of space for complementary uses such as retail or hotel units.

The original master developer site in the JLD spanned 365,000 sq m of gross floor area and consisted of three plots including the Town Hall Link site.

MND added that the new development will provide “the critical mass needed to catalyse the next phase of development for JLD and help cater to medium term growth in demand across market segments”.

The aim is for JLD to be a model sustainable district that integrates business, residential and recreational spaces.

MND also said that the Town Hall Link site will be developed in accordance with the JLD Planning and Urban Design Guide, to ensure that development will be well-coordinated and cohesive with subsequent land parcels in the area.

The site will also house district-level infrastructure – a district cooling plant and a central station for the district’s planned pneumatic waste conveyance system – that will serve future developments there.

Several key development projects in JLD, such as Jurong Gateway Hub and the new Science Centre, as well as the rail infrastructure of Jurong Region Line (JRL) and Cross-Island Line (CRL) stations, will be completed in the coming years. The JRL stations are expected to open in 2028 and the CRL stations in 2032.

These developments will make it an ideal environment for work-live-play, with the offices complemented by residential homes and childcare, Mr Archibold noted.

With the 200,000 sq m sub-regional centre in Bishan, another decentralized office project, some time away, and the success of mixed-use projects with office and residential components such as One Holland Village and Paya Lebar Quarters, he believes that the revised planning for the JLD presents an opportunity for developers looking to align themselves with the government’s long term plans.