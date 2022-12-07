Jurong-Clementi and Pasir Ris-Punggol town councils flagged for administrative errors: MND

SINGAPORE – Two town councils – Jurong-Clementi and Pasir Ris-Punggol – were flagged for non-compliance with town council rules, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Wednesday.

These non-compliances were first-time administrative oversights that have been rectified, said MND.

For the quarter ending June 2021, Jurong-Clementi Town Council had undertransferred the amount that was due to the sinking and lift replacement funds bank accounts because of a computational error. The shortfall was rectified in the next quarterly transfer.

For the quarter ending September 2021, Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council had incorrectly allocated a portion of the lift replacement fund matching grant to residential property, instead of commercial property. The accounting records were rectified in October 2022.

Both of these incidents were considered to be of “low-severity”, said MND.

The town councils were given green ratings for corporate governance, as the total score for each was less than one point. Town councils that score less than one point will be given a green rating, while those that score one to less than two points will be given an amber rating. A red rating would mean two points and above.

For the financial year 2021, the other town councils were also given green ratings, MND said.

It added that it has completed its review of the town councils’ audited financial statements, their auditors’ report, as well as checks on the town councils’ declarations of compliance.

The audited statements for the 17 town councils have been presented to Parliament, and the town councils will also be publishing them on their websites.

MND added that while the town councils generally reported surpluses for the 2021 financial year, they also faced significant cost pressures due to higher energy prices, manpower costs and higher costs for maintenance services.

“Cost increases, such as energy price increases, are not unique to Singapore, but the Government takes steps to partially cushion the impact on residents,” said MND.

It added that the Government has been providing various grants to town councils and service and conservancy charges rebates to Housing Board residents to help them cope with the increase in the cost of living.

The Government will also continue to monitor the town councils’ financial positions.

For the 2021 financial year, the town council management report will be split into two reports. One is an operational report on the estate, including its cleanliness, maintenance, and lift performance, and will be published during the mid-year period.

The other is a report on corporate governance and will be published at the end of the year.