Improving your living environment: 4 other HDB upgrading programmes to know

SINGAPORE – Since the implementation of the Lift Upgrading Programme in 2001, the Housing Board has rolled out a number of initiatives to improve and rejuvenate HDB flats and estates.
The latest initiative is the Facade Enhancement Programme launched in March, which addresses building facade wear and tear due to ageing and intense weather conditions resulting from climate change.
More than 4,000 HDB blocks islandwide are expected to benefit from this new $338 million programme, which will run until March 2029.
While the locations of the 4,000 HDB blocks are still unclear, the Ministry of National Development and HDB said these will be older buildings across Singapore.
The brick cladding and metal fixtures on the facade of HDB blocks will be repaired and enhanced under the programme.
Today, there are more than 10,000 HDB blocks islandwide, with the oldest blocks in Stirling Road in Queenstown built more than 60 years ago.
Here are four other HDB upgrading initiatives that make improvements within and around your home.
1. Lift Upgrading Programme
Introduced in 2001, the Lift Upgrading Programme (LUP) aims to upgrade lift services to ensure direct access on every floor where feasible.
At the start of the programme, there were more than 5,300 HDB blocks without full lift access on every floor. This meant that residents whose flats were between floors where the lifts were located had to climb some stairs.
Among them, more than 1,000 blocks were initially found to be unfeasible for the LUP due to cost or technical constraints.
Since then, HDB has implemented technical solutions such as machine room-less lifts and smaller “home lifts” that are suitable for low-rise blocks. New entry points to units through existing balconies or living rooms were also created to connect to the lift landing at each floor.
The LUP will proceed only when at least 75 per cent of a block’s eligible Singaporean households vote in favour of it. Home owners need to pay up to only $3,000 before goods and services tax, as a large portion of the cost is subsidised.
As at January 2023, there were about 140 blocks with units that did not have direct access to lifts due to technical and site constraints or high costs, some of which exceed $100,000 per unit.
Residents who are in urgent need of direct lift access due to medical conditions or mobility reasons can tap a Lift Access Housing Grant of up to $30,000 to help them move into a new HDB flat or a resale flat with direct lift access.
2. Home Improvement Programme
Launched in 2007, the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) addresses common maintenance problems of ageing HDB flats.
The HIP has three components – essential improvements, optional improvements and Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease).
Essential improvements, such as the repair of spalling concrete and the replacement of pipe sockets, are fully paid for by the Government.
Optional improvements, which are heavily subsidised, include the upgrading of toilets tiles and sanitary fittings, and replacing of metal grille gates and refuse chute hoppers.
A range of elderly-friendly fittings such as grab bars and ramps are also offered under the Ease programme.
Upgrading works for about 305,000 HDB flats – or 95 per cent of the units that were built up to 1986 – have been completed as at March 31.
Another 11,000 flats – or 4 per cent – are being upgraded, with HIP voting yet to take place for the remainder.
HIP will proceed only when at least 75 per cent of a block’s eligible Singaporean households vote for it.
Next in line under the programme are the 230,000 flats completed between 1987 and 1997.
3. Neighbourhood Renewal Programme
Introduced in 2007, the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) focuses on block- and precinct-level improvements and is fully funded by the Government.
To better coordinate and integrate improvements across neighbouring precincts, each NRP project involves two or more precincts.
Block-level improvements include new letterboxes, void deck seating areas and residents’ corners. Precinct-level improvements include new drop-off porches, covered linkways, playgrounds, fitness corners and footpaths or jogging tracks.
Residents can provide feedback and suggest improvements they would like to see before the NRP begins.
The NRP will proceed only if at least 75 per cent of eligible flat owners in the neighbourhood indicate their support.
4. Remaking Our Heartland
Introduced in 2007, the Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme aims to renew older estates to ensure sustainability and vibrancy of the HDB heartland.
ROH plans could include the upgrading of town centres, neighbourhood centres and parks, the building of new communal spaces, and improvements to connectivity networks.
As at November 2022, 13 towns and estates have been selected under the ROH programme.
Most of the key plans for the first two batches – Punggol, Dawson, Yishun, East Coast, Hougang and Jurong Lake – have since been completed.
Works for the third batch – Woodlands, Toa Payoh and Pasir Ris – are under way.
Rejuvenation plans for the fourth batch – Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang and Queenstown – which was selected in March 2020, have yet to be announced.