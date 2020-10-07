URA improves online services for buying and developing property, accessing data

SINGAPORE - The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has improved its online services to help members of the public, businesses and industry professionals make better-informed decisions relating to property development and transactions.

Enhanced versions of its platforms - URA Space and the Real Estate Information System (Realis) - have been launched, said URA on Wednesday (Oct 7).

URA Space, a free map-based platform, consolidates detailed information on land use and private property into a one-stop platform presented on geospatial maps.

The portal can be found at the website.

The improvements are meant to help users search for location and development-specific data more efficiently.

Users can now buy season parking for carparks and quickly find information related to the land-use planning authority's current and past Master Plans, among other functions.

The Master Plans, which are reviewed every five years, are intended to guide the Republic's development over the next 10 to 15 years.

Business owners intending to redevelop their property can also use URA Space to retrieve information on planning parameters, such as building height and conservation guidelines pertaining to their site.

Those looking to buy private property for residential use can search for options by project name and location.

They can also look out for trends in the sales and rental of such properties, URA added.

The historical data on private residential property sale and rental transactions, which previously tracked prices for the past three years, will now be extended to the past five years.

URA said that the enhanced version of Realis, its subscription-based database, will come with more user-friendly features for visualising data on property sale and rental transactions.

The platform allows subscribers to access detailed and comprehensive data on Singapore's property market. The information includes granular data on property sale and rental transactions, price and rental indices, and supply in the pipeline, as well as stock and vacancies.

New user-friendly features include data charting and analytics functions, customisable data dashboards and search tools.

Users can find out more about Realis at the website.