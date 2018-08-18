Households in one- and two-room flats in North East District to get vouchers for free LED lights

SINGAPORE - All households in one- and two-room public housing flats in North East District will each receive a $25 voucher to redeem LED lights, in an effort to get them to reduce energy consumption and be more environmentally friendly.

The initiative was launched by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and North East Community Development Council (CDC) on Saturday (Aug 18).

Singapore's total household electricity consumption has gone up by about 17 per cent in the last decade. An NEA study showed that only 28 per cent of households in one- and two-room flats use LED lights, which are the most energy-efficient type of lights.

The programme will help 13,000 households in the North East District fight climate change and also enable them to reap cost savings in their utility bills.

If all these households switch to LED lights, they are expected to collectively save about 360,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) annually. This is equivalent to more than $70,000 in energy savings and a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by more than 150 tonnes per annum.

All eligible households in the North East District will be notified via mail over the next two months to collect their $25 vouchers from designated collection points, such as their nearest community centre. They have to collect their vouchers within six months after notification.

The voucher can be used at all Home-Fix, Selffix and Sheng Siong stores across Singapore, Philips Light Lab as well as roadshows organised by NEA and North East CDC.

NEA chief executive officer Ronnie Tay said: "Taking care of the environment can be done through simple ways. By choosing energy-saving appliances, households can not only save energy and reduce their utility bills, but also reduce carbon emissions.

"Switching to LED lights is a simple first step all can take. I urge everyone to do his part to conserve electricity and reduce his household carbon footprint to mitigate climate change," he added.