Household waste collection fees to rise in Jan amid higher costs

Household refuse collection fees will go up from Jan 1 next year, amid higher operational and manpower costs.

The cost will be $9.63 a month - up $1.38 from $8.25 currently - for households in Housing Board blocks and condominiums that have not opted out of the public waste collection scheme, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday.

Those in landed properties will pay $32.07 a month, up $4.60 from $27.47 currently.

The NEA added that this is the first time that fees have increased since 2017, with a fee review done once every two years.

In Singapore, public waste collectors are appointed by the NEA.

There are three operating in different parts of the island - 800 Super Waste Management, Alba W&H Smart City and SembWaste.

The NEA said it is working with the collectors to reduce the need for manpower so as to manage costs for households. "Refuse collection is traditionally labour-intensive... it is not sustainable to continue increasing manpower to meet the service demand," it said.

Transformation of the sector is necessary to boost efficiency, promote growth and create better jobs, it added.

One way in which service providers are upgrading involves using side-loading bins and trucks that allow more recyclables to be collected, even with a one-man crew. Dual-compartment trucks have also been adopted to allow recyclables and garden waste from landed properties to be picked up on the same trip.

Eligible households will receive the Goods and Services Tax Voucher - U-Save rebates, which will be disbursed next month.

The NEA said: "This scheme helps eligible HDB households with their utility expenses, which include the refuse collection fee.

"In addition, households facing financial difficulties can approach their nearest Social Service Office for assistance."