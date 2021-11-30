Household refuse collection fees go up from Jan 1 as operational, manpower costs rise

SINGAPORE - Household refuse collection fees will go up from Jan 1 next year, in tandem with higher operational and manpower costs.

The cost is $9.63 per month – up by $1.38 from $8.25 currently – for households in apartments which include Housing Board flats and condominiums which have not opted out of the public waste collection scheme.

Those in landed properties will pay $32.07 monthly, up $4.60 from $27.47, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (Nov 30).

It added that this is the first time that fees have increased since 2017, with a fee review done once every two years.

In Singapore, public waste collectors are appointed by the NEA.

There are currently three – 800 Super Waste Management, Alba W&H Smart City and SembWaste – that operate in different parts of the island.

NEA said it is working with the collectors to reduce the need for manpower so as to manage costs for households.

“Refuse collection is traditionally labour-intensive... it is not sustainable to continue increasing manpower to meet the service demand,” it noted.

Transforming the sector is necessary to boost efficiency, promote growth and create better jobs, it added.

One way service providers is upgrading involves using side-loading bins and trucks that allow for more recyclables to be collected, even with a one-man crew.

Dual-compartment trucks allow for recyclables and garden waste from landed properties to be picked up within the same trip.

Eligible households will receive the Goods and Services Tax Voucher – U-Save rebates which will be disbursed in January.

NEA said: “This scheme helps eligible HDB households with their utility expenses, which include the refuse collection fee.

“In addition, households facing financial difficulties can approach their nearest Social Service Office for assistance.”