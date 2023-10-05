Homes in more central areas, coastal protection among URA proposals for 2025 Draft Masterplan

SINGAPORE – Homes in more central locations and plans for recreational spaces are among proposals that the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has put forth for its next masterplan, which is due in 2025.

The URA on Thursday said it will engage the public over the next two years as part of the latest review of the masterplan, which sets out land use and development plans for Singapore over the next 10 to 15 years.

Plans for a good mix of public and private housing in more central locations – including the city area, the former Keppel Club site which will form part of the Greater Southern Waterfront, and Turf City in Bukit Timah – are being considered.

A recreational masterplan will also be developed to provide recreational spaces and facilities that are more accessible to the public, to promote active lifestyles and ageing in place. This is another proposal under the Shape a Happy, Healthy City theme – one of four themes under the Draft Masterplan.

The themes were adapted from the URA’s long-term plan review, which was completed in 2022 and will guide Singapore’s development over the next 50 years. More than 15,000 Singaporeans took part in engagement sessions where they discussed topics like sustainability and land scarcity.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Thursday that the strategies identified in the long-term plan review will be translated into detailed plans and implemented.

Pointing out the difficulty in managing “many competing needs as well as the increasingly diverse aspirations of Singaporeans”, he said that how the Government chooses to use land “may not necessarily meet everyone’s expectations”.

“But through the process of dialogue and conversation... we hope both planners and our public can better understand the range of different needs and interests, and how they can be appropriately accommodated within our small island city-state.”

Under the second theme of strengthening urban resilience, ideas that could potentially soften the urban heat island effect – where densely built cities experience higher temperatures – are being developed. URA said it will share more details later in 2023.

Agencies will also study various coastal protection measures to protect against rising sea levels and engage stakeholders on some of these plans, the authority added.

URA said it will continue to plan for and optimise the use of underground spaces for infrastructure and utilities in order to free up land above ground for homes, parks and amenities.

For the third theme of sustainable growth, URA said agencies are working on plans for commercial nodes to bring more jobs and amenities closer to homes.

The Government will focus on developing the Jurong Lake District, the largest commercial node outside the central business district, in the next 10 to 15 years. There are also plans to progressively establish Bishan as a commercial and community node, it added.