SINGAPORE - For $5,500 a month, technology entrepreneur Nickson Guay is able to rent a co-living space in the prime area, instead of the $8,000 he would have had to fork out for a condominium unit similar in size and location.

The space, in a four-storey River Valley shophouse, is about 60 sq m in size, as big as a two-bedroom condo unit in the area.