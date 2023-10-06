High-rise housing project in one-north among sites being readied for development

SINGAPORE – About 300 more homes could be built in the one-north business park, based on proposed plans for a new high-rise housing development in Media Circle.

In a proposed amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) masterplan released on Friday, the agency is rezoning a plot bounded by one-north Avenue and Media Circle from a business park to a residential development with commercial units on the first storey.

The URA said the plot will have a “high-density residential development” to support the demand for housing in the one-north area. It will also enhance one-north as a vibrant mixed-use business park, it added.

The development, next to Infinite Studios and near the Grab headquarters, could be either a private or public project.

The 6,170 sq m land parcel – nearly the size of one football field – could have its plot ratio increased from 3.5 to 4.2 under the proposed amendment.

The plot ratio refers to the number of times the total floor area of all buildings constructed exceeds the size of the land itself, which determines the intensity of development permitted for a piece of land.

If approved, it will be the second residential plot in the Media Circle area. In June, a 1,130-unit project bounded by Media Circle and Portsdown Road was released for sale via public tender under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

Property analysts estimate that the site could yield 250 to 310 units.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at real estate agency Huttons Asia, said there are not many sites designated for housing in the one-north area, leading to high rental demand. “The rentals in one-north have consistently been higher than rentals in the Dover area,” he said.

Other residential developments in one-north, such as One-North Residences and Blossoms By The Park, are condominiums located closer to one-north MRT station, farther from the Media Circle plots.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president for research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said she hopes to see a public housing development in the area.

“With Singapore’s plan to expand further into the healthcare and bio-medical arena, we foresee more people working in the one-north area. Therefore, providing residential units in this area will be timely,” she said.