High demand for Bidadari, Kallang/Whampoa flats

All Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the Toa Payoh (Bidadari) and Kallang/Whampoa mature estates have been oversubscribed just a day into their one-week launch for sale.

Seniors wanting to live in Singapore's first assisted living public housing in Bukit Batok will also face stiff competition as there are nearly twice as many applicants as available units.

As at 5pm yesterday, there were 319 applicants vying for 169 units in the pilot batch of Community Care Apartments in the Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok BTO project.

Only those aged 65 and above can apply for these 32 sq m flats, which come with grab bars and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

Residents also have to subscribe and pay for a service package that includes 24-hour emergency monitoring and activities at communal spaces within the development.

On Thursday, 3,740 BTO flats across seven projects were launched in the first sales exercise for the year.

The five-room units in ParkEdge @ Bidadari and Alkaff Breeze project were the most in demand, with more than three applicants for each of the 323 units.

Prices for these flats start from $611,000, excluding grants.

The four-room units in all three Bidadari projects - Bartley GreenRise, ParkEdge @ Bidadari and Alkaff Breeze - drew slightly more than one applicant for each of the 797 units.

There were 141 applicants for each of the 96 three-room flats in Bartley GreenRise.

In towns where two or more BTO projects are on offer, applicants can apply only for their preferred flat type. They will only be able to book a flat in one of the projects based on their balloted queue position, subject to availability.

The next most popular project in the launch is McNair Heights in Kallang/Whampoa, with more than two applicants for each of the 386 four-room units, the biggest flat type in the development.

The three-room units in the project attracted 127 applicants for the 104 available.

Those who wish to live in the non-mature estates of Bukit Batok and Tengah may have better luck as application rates were relatively low yesterday evening.

Only the 387 four-room flats in Parc Woods @ Tengah and 81 three-room units in West Hill @ Bukit Timah were slightly oversubscribed.

Applications for the flats will close next Wednesday on the HDB flat portal.