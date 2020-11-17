HDB website experiencing glitches on BTO sales launch day

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board (HDB) website is experiencing glitches on Tuesday (Nov 17), the day it launched more than 5,700 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale.

Affected users took to Facebook and Telegram BTO group chats to air their complaints, with at least 30 complaints posted on HDB's Facebook page.

Most of the Facebook users who complained said they were unable to make payment of the administrative fee to apply for a flat or were unsure if their payment went through.

The administrative fee is $10 for eligible applicants and $20 for parents and their married child who apply under the Multi-Generation Priority Scheme for two flats.

On the BTO application page on HDB's website, a message says: "Due to the heavy traffic, you may experience slow response from the system. Please try again later."

The Straits Times contacted HDB on Tuesday afternoon for more details.

On Tuesday, the HDB launched a total of 5,795 BTO flats across seven housing projects in five estates in the final sales exercise of the year.

It includes the highly-anticipated Bishan Ridges, where 1,502 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer on a site within walking distance of Bishan MRT station.

There are also another 5,220 flats on offer in this year's first and only Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise. The previous SBF sale, which was typically held in May, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applications for the flats close on Nov 23. The flats will be allocated through balloting.