HDB, URA extend carpark grace period from 10 to 20 minutes to give drivers more time for deliveries

SINGAPORE - Drivers who deliver groceries and food to Housing Board estates will no longer have to rush their deliveries within 10 minutes to avoid paying parking fees.

In a joint statement on Friday (April 17), the Housing Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that they are extending the grace period for parking to 20 minutes to give sufficient time for motorists to deliver goods.

Those who take longer than 20 minutes will have to pay the parking fees when they exit the carpark.

HDB and URA said that the move will help drivers to cope with the increased demand for delivery services in the light of safe distancing measures.

"The extended grace period will be in place until May 31 to cater to the demand for delivery services," they said.

Both URA and HDB said that despite the longer grace period, motorists should not linger longer than necessary because of the safe distancing measures.