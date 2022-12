SINGAPORE - In the coming years, the Housing Board will increase the proportion of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats with waiting times of under three years as part of the supply of new flats.

But it will take at least two years for this to happen, as the priority now is to launch flats to meet urgent housing demand, following the severe disruption in the last two years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.