HDB to launch executive condominium tender for Anchorvale Crescent site

SINGAPORE -The Housing Board (HDB) announced on Wednesday (July 25) that it will put up a residential site at Anchorvale Crescent for sale by public tender.

The site will be used for an executive condominium housing development, with the number of housing units available capped at 550.

In the statement, HDB said it will launch the public tender for the site in about three weeks. The tender period for the land parcel will be about five weeks.

The land parcel in Anchorvale Crescent was first made available for sale on the reserve list of the first half of the 2018 Government Land Sales programme on June 28.

HDB received an application from a developer for the site to be put up for public tender.

The minimum price committed by the developer, S$225 million, is acceptable to the Government, said HDB.

Anchorvale Crescent is located between the neighbourhoods of Punggol and Sengkang, near Farmway LRT station.