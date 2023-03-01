HDB to improve ‘scary’ red-themed blocks in Tampines North BTO project

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board will look into improving the new red-themed HDB blocks in Tampines North which have left some residents displeased, after MP Baey Yam Keng said the colour choice was “not appropriate”.

Photos of one of the blocks, featuring its crimson red tiles and paint, surfaced on social media on Tuesday night, with netizens commenting that they were “spooky” and “like a horror movie”.

Mr Baey told The Straits Times on Wednesday that he has received feedback from residents and will work with the housing authority on it.

“Seeing the photos taken at night with dim lighting, I agree with the comments that the block appears eerie. I’ve told HDB that the colour may not be appropriate in an HDB block, and they will look into it,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the ceilings of the lift lobbies – which were initially painted red – have been painted white. The walls and floor of the lift lobby, as well as the letterbox area, are covered in red tiles.

The block in question is among 11 blocks in the Tampines GreenVines Build-to-Order (BTO) project, which has three different coloured themes.

Three yellow-themed blocks were completed in December 2022, and one of the four red-themed blocks was completed recently, Mr Baey added. The other four blocks are themed purplish blue.

In response to queries, an HDB spokesman said it will also paint some of the red walls white to “tone it down”. It will also do so for the other blocks in the BTO project.

“The tiled areas will remain to help with way-finding and maintain the precinct identity,” she added, noting that the brightly-coloured lift lobbies are meant to differentiate the clusters of blocks.

The spokesman said the three colours chosen were inspired by fruits – dragon fruit, mango and mangosteen.

A resident, who collected her keys this week and wanted to be known only as Ms Nur, 29, a manager, said she thought the lift lobby was “scary and eerie”.