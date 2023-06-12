HDB to double interim rental flats for families to 4,000 units over next two years

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board will set aside more temporary housing for families waiting for their new flats, doubling the number of interim rental flats to 4,000 over the next two years.

Announcing this on Monday, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann said HDB had met its earlier target of increasing the supply of flats under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) from 800 units in 2021 to 1,800 in 2023.

The number of such flats will reach close to 2,000 by the end of this year, she said, adding that application rates for the scheme have fallen significantly due to the higher supply - from over 20 per unit in 2021 to around three now.

“But we understand that buyers who booked their flats in the past two years have experienced longer waiting times because of the delays caused by Covid-19. So, HDB is hard at work to increase the PPHS supply further, doubling it again to 4,000 units over the next two years,” said Ms Sim.

HDB is also studying ways to maximise the available pool of PPHS flats, given the sustained demand for them and limited supply, she said in a speech at the Institute of Policy Studies’ 35th Anniversary Conference held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

These include requiring flat sharing for larger flats, to allow more homebuyers awaiting their new homes to benefit from subsidised rental rates.

Those eligible for PPHS flats must have a monthly household income of $7,000 or below, and have an uncompleted flat from HDB’s sales exercises.

Speaking on a panel on “revisiting housing”, Ms Sim noted that almost 40,000 public and private homes are slated for completion in 2023 - the highest number in the last five years.

“Households that are currently renting on a temporary basis while waiting for the completion of their new homes will likely vacate their units, thereby easing the pressure on the rental market,” she said.

She added that HDB’s efforts to meet the demand for public housing - by ramping up flat supply and catching up on delayed Build-to-Order (BTO) projects - have begun to take effect.

In the May BTO launch, the median first-timer application rates for three-room or larger flats was around 2.3 times, which was closer to pre-Covid-19 levels than before.

HDB resale prices also saw its smallest increase last quarter in more than two years, she added.

Ms Sim also laid out three policy areas that the Government has been relooking.