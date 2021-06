SINGAPORE - Two-storey terraces with spacious living areas and mini front porches complete with gates - these sound like private landed properties, but the Housing Board block sign gives them away.

HDB terraced houses - a rarity in Singapore's public housing - have come under the spotlight, following a record sale of a 210 sq m unit in Whampoa for $1.268 million this month, the most expensive HDB resale property to change hands so far.