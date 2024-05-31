HDB’s master plan for Bidadari wins international real estate award

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board clinched the 2024 World Gold award for its Bidadari estate master plan at the prestigious FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards held on May 30 at Gardens by the Bay.

The awards by FIABCI, a Paris-based international real estate federation, are judged by an international jury and recognise outstanding building projects worldwide.

This marks the first time that a Singapore developer has won a World Gold award in the Master Plan category and is also the only World Gold award for Singapore in 2024, said HDB.

The Bidadari master plan was recognised for its excellence in architecture and innovative design, development and construction, community-centric benefit, and transformative contribution to the urban landscape, added HDB.

HDB’s chief town planner, Dr Chong Fook Loong, said it was an honour to receive the award.

“HDB is constantly on the lookout for innovative planning concepts to create a quality living environment for residents,” he added.

Envisioned as a “Community in a Garden”, Bidadari features communal areas alongside homes and facilities in a garden-like setting that simulates the experience of living in a park.

Announced as a new housing area in 2013, Bidadari estate consists of 12 Build-To-Order developments across four districts – Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge and Woodleigh.

The Woodleigh district has been completed, and more flats in the other three districts will be delivered over the next year, HDB said on May 30.

It added that the whole estate is on track to be completed by 2025.

At the heart of the estate lies Bidadari Park and a lake, with nearby housing blocks from three of the districts, which HDB said are designed to capitalise on the scenery.

Communal facilities in each district, such as playgrounds, eating houses and sheltered seating areas, are also planned to foster a vibrant community.

Bidadari Greenway, a 1.6km track, traverses the whole estate, lined with rest spots and fitness corners to encourage healthy lifestyles and create opportunities for community interaction. It links residents to the park, and connects Alkaff district to the rest of the estate.