HDB’s master plan for Bidadari wins international real estate award

SINGAPORE – The Housing Board clinched the 2024 World Gold award for its Bidadari estate master plan at the prestigious FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards held on May 30 at Gardens by the Bay.
The awards by FIABCI, a Paris-based international real estate federation, are judged by an international jury and recognise outstanding building projects worldwide.
This marks the first time that a Singapore developer has won a World Gold award in the Master Plan category and is also the only World Gold award for Singapore in 2024, said HDB.
The Bidadari master plan was recognised for its excellence in architecture and innovative design, development and construction, community-centric benefit, and transformative contribution to the urban landscape, added HDB.
HDB’s chief town planner, Dr Chong Fook Loong, said it was an honour to receive the award.
“HDB is constantly on the lookout for innovative planning concepts to create a quality living environment for residents,” he added.
Envisioned as a “Community in a Garden”, Bidadari features communal areas alongside homes and facilities in a garden-like setting that simulates the experience of living in a park.
Announced as a new housing area in 2013, Bidadari estate consists of 12 Build-To-Order developments across four districts – Alkaff, Bartley Heights, Park Edge and Woodleigh.
The Woodleigh district has been completed, and more flats in the other three districts will be delivered over the next year, HDB said on May 30.
It added that the whole estate is on track to be completed by 2025.
At the heart of the estate lies Bidadari Park and a lake, with nearby housing blocks from three of the districts, which HDB said are designed to capitalise on the scenery.
Communal facilities in each district, such as playgrounds, eating houses and sheltered seating areas, are also planned to foster a vibrant community.
Bidadari Greenway, a 1.6km track, traverses the whole estate, lined with rest spots and fitness corners to encourage healthy lifestyles and create opportunities for community interaction. It links residents to the park, and connects Alkaff district to the rest of the estate.
HDB said the master plan took into consideration the estate’s site as a stopover point for migratory birds such as the tiger shrike and Asian brown flycatcher, and preserved a 1ha hillock while the surrounding areas were developed.
Residents can enjoy a bird’s eye view of the hillock from a 200m bird-watching sky terrace situated nearby at Woodleigh Glen in the Woodleigh district, which is the first of its kind in an HDB development.
HDB said the estate has an extensive cycling and pedestrian network, much of which runs through Bidadari Greenway and Bidadari Park.
For instance, a 700m Heritage Walk lined by conserved mature rain trees provides a shaded pathway for commuters walking to Woodleigh MRT station. A park connector also links residents to green spaces beyond the estate, such as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Sungei Serangoon or Punggol Park.
Dr Lim Lan Yuan, president of FIABCI-Singapore, said HDB’s win is testament to its “outstanding master planning recognised by the global community” that has taken into account nature and the environment.
“The Bidadari master plan to revitalise the heritage, maintain the tranquillity and evoke the vibrancy of the Bidadari community is a much-lauded project by the master plan team from the HDB,” he added.
Two other Singapore developments, the Martin Modern and Jewel Changi Airport, won World Silver awards in the Residential (High Rise) and Retail category, respectively.