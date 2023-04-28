HDB resale prices up 1% in Q1, the slowest quarterly growth in 2½ years; more flats sold

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board flats are showing signs of cooling, with resale prices rising at 1 per cent in the first three months of 2023, marking the smallest quarterly increase in the last 10 quarters or 2½ years.

The increase in the first quarter was less than half of the 2.3 per cent for September to December 2022, data from HDB showed.

Resale volume rose by 5.8 per cent to 6,979 transactions in the first quarter, from 6,597 transactions in the previous three months. Compared with the same period a year ago, resale transactions were 0.6 per cent higher.

Analysts said higher housing inventory and the cooling measure introduced in September 2022 would have contributed to the slowdown in price growth.

“The housing shortage is easing as inventory builds up, with more flats being completed in recent months,” said Ms Christine Sun, OrangeTee & Tie’s senior vice-president of research and analytics. “The Government continues to launch BTO (Build-To-Order) projects and released new flats for sale.”

Ms Sun also noted that more four-room and smaller-sized flats, totalling 5,000 units, were sold between January and March 2023, compared with 4,622 units in the last three months of 2022. The sale of five-room flats went up by 1.3 per cent, from 1,545 to 1,565 units.

Executive flats, conversely, saw volumes fell by 3.7 per cent from 430 to 414 units.

Since Sept 30, 2022, private home owners must wait 15 months after the sale of their home before they can buy a resale flat without housing grants.

The temporary cooling measure, aimed at moderating demand from private home owners who tend to have a bigger budget for HDB flats, was introduced after the market showed growing signs of overheating.

Mogul.sg chief research officer Nicholas Mak believed that the 15-month wait would have contributed to the slowdown in the HDB price growth that started in the last quarter of 2020.

Based on the HDB data, PropertyGuru Singapore country manager Tan Tee Khoon noted that estates like Woodlands, Punggol and Yishun, which saw the most BTO flats fulfilling their five-year minimum occupation period in 2023, were driving the resale market.

In terms of resale prices, Bishan reported the highest median price of $900,000 for five-room flats, while the highest median price for four-room flats was in Queenstown at $864,000. For three-room flats, Punggol and Central recorded the highest median price at $450,000.

“Buyers are still willing to pay for space and seek out larger flat types, as evidenced by the sustained demand for million-dollar flats despite the dwindling supply of five-room or larger flats,” said Dr Tan. He noted that there were 94 units of million-dollar resale flats sold in the first quarter, down from 96 units in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of approved applications for HDB rentals rose 13.9 per cent to 9,657 cases, from 8,476 cases in the previous quarter. The latest number was 5.2 per cent lower than that of the same period in 2022. As at the end of March 2023, there were 56,652 HDB flats rented out.