HDB resale prices up 0.9% in April, volume rebounds 15.7%

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board resale flats climbed 0.9 per cent in April, and more units were sold as the market picked up following a dip the month before.

HDB resale flat prices grew at a quicker pace in April than the 0.3 per cent rise in March, flash data from real estate portals Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX) and 99.co showed on May 6.

Year on year, prices climbed by 9 per cent.

The number of resale flats sold in April rose by 15.7 per cent to an estimated 2,387 units, in contrast with the 3.3 per cent decline the month before.

Compared with April 2023, resale volume was 6 per cent higher.

Property analysts said the rebound in demand for resale flats, which helped to prop up prices, could be attributed to the less frequent Build-To-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats exercises.

From 2024, BTO flats will be offered across three sales exercises – in February, June and October – down from the previous four launches a year.

Mr Mark Yip, chief executive of property firm Huttons Asia, said home seekers who were unsuccessful in the only Sale of Balance Flats exercise this year – which took place in February – could have turned to the resale market rather than wait till 2025.

Such launches, which give applicants a chance to apply for balance flats from earlier BTO sale exercises, previously took place twice yearly.

On the supply end, the healthy resale market could have led to more home owners putting up their flats for sale, said Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at property firm OrangeTee Group.

“Some sellers may be motivated by the prospect of earning a substantial profit, while others may want to upgrade to a bigger home,” she added.

Sixty-eight flats changed hands for at least $1 million each in April, higher than the 61 such transactions in March.

Of the million-dollar HDB resale flats sold in April, 24 are four-room units, 22 five-room flats and 22 executive apartments.

Most of them are in mature estates such as Kallang/Whampoa, Toa Payoh and Bukit Merah, while seven are in non-mature towns including Jurong East, Sengkang, Bukit Panjang and Hougang.

These transactions made up about 2.8 per cent of total transactions in April.