HDB resale prices up 0.6% in June, volume down; Tiong Bahru flat sold for record $1.5m

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats were up 0.6 per cent in June, even as fewer units changed hands, which analysts said could be attributed to the school holiday seasonal lull and other factors.

An estimated 1,858 HDB resale flats were sold in June, down 17.8 per cent from the previous month in the lowest sales volume since February 2023. Compared with the same period a year ago, sales were down 13.1 per cent, flash data released by real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday showed.

June is typically a lull period for property transactions as it is the school holiday period, and more families could have opted to travel overseas this year as many countries no longer have Covid-19 restrictions in place, said analysts.

It also coincides with the May Build-To-Order (BTO) launch, which closed on June 8.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said some potential home seekers, who are not in urgent need of a home, could have turned to the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) in the May sales exercise as these flats have a shorter waiting time compared to BTO flats and are priced lower than HDB resale flats.

Another factor that could have contributed to the lower sales volume is the introduction of the HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter, which kicked in on May 9.

The letter, which must be applied for before making a home purchase, informs buyers of their eligibility to buy an HDB resale flat, how much in Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grants they can use and how much HDB housing loan they qualify for.

Noting that the requirement is quite new, Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, said some potential deals may have been delayed as buyers may not be aware of the new rule and may need more time to apply for the letter.

Analysts, however, expect June’s drop in sales activities to be a blip, with HDB resale transactions bouncing back in the months to come.

This is especially so in July as there will be a number of new condo launches, and some HDB upgraders may opt to sell their flats to avoid paying the 20 per cent Additional Buyers’ Stamp Duty upfront, said Huttons’ Mr Yip.

As for resale flat prices, June saw a 0.6 per cent growth, with five-room flat prices leading the way with a 1 per cent increase.

Prices are up 7.3 per cent from the year before, data showed.