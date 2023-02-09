HDB resale prices rise for 31st straight month in Jan, sales volume rebounds after property curbs

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats continued to climb for the 31st straight month in January, with more units changing hands as the market adjusts to property cooling measures.

HDB resale flat prices grew at a quicker pace of 1.4 per cent in January compared with December’s 0.2 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

Prices were up 8.7 per cent year on year.

More HDB resale flats were sold in January, with the number rising by 14.9 per cent to an estimated 2,575 units from 2,242 units in December.

Compared with January 2022, transactions were up by 5.4 per cent.

Property analysts noted that sales volume had risen for the third consecutive month, indicating that the demand for resale flats have recovered from the cooling measures introduced in September last year.

ERA Realty head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said buyers who were hoping for prices to fall after the property curbs had observed that prices were not contracting, and returned to the market before further increases.

“The wait by these buyers have resulted in pent-up demand in the HDB resale market which would be released in the first quarter of 2023,” he added.

Buyers are also likely motivated by a sense of urgency to take advantage of current market conditions, said One Global Group senior analyst Mohan Sandrasegeran.

“Given the fluctuating interest rates (for bank loans), home buyers may have wanted to take advantage of HDB’s concessionary interest rate of 2.6 per cent before there are any potential changes, as it is reviewed on a quarterly basis,” he said.

Price increases were seen across all flat types, in both mature and non-mature estates, with prices of four-room flats climbing the most at 2.3 per cent.

This was highest monthly price growth for four-room flats since January 2022, when prices rose 2.4 per cent, said OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

“The strong home sales and faster pace of price growth came as a surprise since inflationary pressures and interest rates remain high, and there were other factors like the Chinese New Year festivities and cooling measures,” she said.