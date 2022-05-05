HDB resale prices rise for 22nd straight month; Pinnacle 4-room flat sells for record $1.228m

SINGAPORE - Prices for Housing Board resale flats edged up for the 22nd straight month in April, as demand continues to outstrip supply.

A four-room unit at Pinnacle@Duxton was resold for $1.228 million, setting the record for the highest transacted price for a four-room Housing Board flat.

Another five-room unit at Pinnacle@Duxton changed hands last month for the same price of $1.228 million.

The $1.228 million price tag for both was the highest transacted price for a resale flat in the month.

HDB resale flat prices rose 1.1 per cent last month, a quicker pace compared with March's 0.7 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday (May 5).

Compared with April last year, prices are up by 11.9 per cent, data showed.

The four-room unit at Pinnacle@Duxton set a new record, surpassing the previous record set in March, where another four-room flat in the same block but on a higher floor was sold for $1.21 million, said Mr Ismail Gafoor, chief executive officer of real estate agency PropNex Realty.

Price hikes were seen in both mature and non-mature estates, with prices increasing by 1 per cent in mature estates and 1.2 per cent in non-mature ones, compared with March where prices rose by 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, resale volume climbed by 0.2 per cent, with an estimated 2,273 units changing hands last month, up from the 2,269 units the month before.

Last month, 22 HDB resale flats changed hands for at least $1 million, down from 27 in March. Of these, five each were in the central area and Clementi, four units in Bukit Merah , three in Serangoon, two each in Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio and one in Bishan.

The 22 million-dollar flats made up 1 per cent of last month's total resale transactions.

"We expect the number of million-dollar HDB resale flats to be tempered in the following months as market sentiment is being reined in by economic uncertainties arising from the ongoing Ukraine-Russian war as well as rising inflation and interest rate hikes," said Mr Ismail.

First-time home owners who turn to the Build-To-Order (BTO) market may face higher rents in the coming months while waiting for their new flats to be completed, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie.