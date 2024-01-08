HDB resale prices rise 0.6 per cent in December, 48 units sold for at least $1m each

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats inched up by 0.6 per cent in December, a slight increase from November’s 0.4 per cent.

Prices were up 5.8 per cent year on year, slower than the 8.8 per cent growth in 2022, based on flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Jan 8.

A record 470 flats were also sold for at least $1 million each in 2023, with 48 of these changing hands in December.

However, property analysts said the slower rate of price growth in 2023 was an indication of stabilising prices.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said December was the eighth consecutive month in which monthly resale prices either rose or dipped by less than 1 per cent. In September, prices had declined 0.6 per cent.

ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim said high interest rates and rising retrenchment numbers amid a softer economic outlook have caused some home owners to delay their upgrading plans.

“Middle-aged HDB owners are the most affected since they qualify for a shorter loan tenure due to their age, so some are reconsidering their home upgrading plans,” he added.

Fewer resale flats were sold in December, with the number falling by 6.2 per cent to an estimated 2,006 units from 2,138 units in November, data showed.

Compared with December 2022, transactions were down by 10.5 per cent.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said the Build-To-Order (BTO) launch in December 2023, which offered more than 6,000 flats, could have shifted demand from the resale market.

In particular, Sin Ming Residences in Bishan, which had the shortest wait at about two years and eight months, attracted nearly 2,500 applicants for the 732 units available, he noted.

Resale prices increased across all flat types in mature and non-mature estates, with prices of four-room flats climbing the most, by 1 per cent.

The 470 flats sold for at least $1 million each in 2023 is about 27 per cent higher than 2022’s record of 369 million-dollar flat transactions, analysts said. Such flats accounted for 1.8 per cent of HDB resale transactions in 2023, said PropNex chief executive Ismail Gafoor.

The mature town of Ang Mo Kio recorded seven million-dollar transactions in December, while Kallang/Whampoa lodged six. The rest were in Bukit Merah, Queenstown, Toa Payoh, the central area, Clementi, Bishan, Bukit Timah, Woodlands, Serangoon, Jurong East and Geylang.