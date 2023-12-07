HDB resale prices rise 0.4% in November, fewer units sold amid year-end lull

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board resale flats climbed 0.4 per cent in November, and fewer units were sold amid the year-end school holiday lull.

HDB resale flat prices continued to rise for the second consecutive month, following a decline in September, based on flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Dec 7. Prices were up 5.4 per cent year on year.

The number of resale flats sold in November fell by 2.8 per cent to an estimated 2,138 units, in contrast with the 10.8 per cent increase in October.

Property analysts attributed the slowdown in transactions to the Build-To-Order (BTO) launches in October and December, which offered a combined total of more than 12,800 units.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said many of the BTO flats put up for sale have attractive qualities, such as being situated beside MRT stations or amenities.

“The wait times for the new flats have also been shortened, and serious buyers now have a higher chance of getting a unit,” she said.

Some HDB upgraders could have opted for newly completed condominiums instead of bigger resale flats, Ms Sun added.

She noted that prices of resale flats, especially for larger units, have risen substantially over the past two years. “This has made buying a new condo more attractive than buying a bigger resale flat,” she said.

ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim said the mismatched price expectations between sellers and buyers, as well as concerns over job stability, could also have led to fewer transactions.

Forty-five flats changed hands for at least $1 million in November, taking the total number of million-dollar transactions so far in 2023 to 422.

This breaks the record of 369 million-dollar flat transactions for the whole of 2022, analysts said.

The mature town of Bukit Merah recorded nine million-dollar transactions, while Kallang/Whampoa lodged six. The rest were in Ang Mo Kio, Queenstown, Bishan, Toa Payoh, Clementi, Bukit Batok, the central area, Serangoon, Woodlands, Geylang, Hougang and Bedok.

The most expensive resale flat was a five-room, 113 sq m unit between the 31st and 33rd storeys at City Vue @ Henderson in Bukit Merah, which sold for $1.46 million.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying noted that of the seven units sold in November at the development – a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme replacement site – four had changed hands for at least $1 million.

The number of resale transactions there had risen from September to November, with 16 deals lodged, compared with 19 in the first eight months of 2023, she said.