HDB resale prices rise 0.3 per cent, volume climbs 5.3 per cent

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board resale flats rose for the eighth consecutive month in May, with prices inching up by 0.3 per cent and more units sold.

But the increase was at a slower pace than the 0.9 per cent rise in April, according to flash data released by real estate portals Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX) and 99.co on June 5. Year on year, prices rose by 6 per cent.

An estimated 2,513 HDB units changed hands in May – a 5.3 per cent increase from the 2,387 units resold in April, the data showed.

Seventy-four flats were sold for at least $1 million each in May, equal to the record set in January and up from the 68 lodged in April.

Property analysts attributed the resilience in the public housing resale market to potential home buyers who were unsuccessful in February’s Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise turning to alternatives, as well as home owners putting up flats for sale because of a spike in prices.

Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at Singapore Realtors, said the results of February’s BTO exercise and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) launch were announced in the first week of April and towards the end of the month, respectively.

SBF launches give applicants a chance to apply for balance flats from earlier BTO sale exercises.

Mr Sandrasegeran said home buyers seeking immediate housing and who failed to secure a flat in either exercise would turn to resale options, possibly contributing to an increase in resale volume and prices.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said more units were resold owing to lack of BTO launches and to an increase in supply.

Analysts said greater demand for larger units could be a contributing factor.

Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Realty Network, noted that 176 executive flats were resold in May, the highest number since September 2022 when the 15-month waiting period for private home owners buying HDB resale flats was rolled out.

Mr Sandrasegeran said that 40.1 per cent of the 327 million-dollar resale transactions from January to May 2024 involved five-room flats, which highlighted a strong demand for larger flats.

Of the 74 million-dollar resale flats sold in May, said PropNex head of research and content Wong Siew Ying, 33 were five-room units, 22 were executive flats, 18 were four-room flats, and one was a three-room terraced flat.

She said a majority of these flats were in mature estates such as Kallang/Whampoa, Bukit Merah, Toa Payoh and Queenstown, while six were in non-mature towns Jurong East, Bukit Batok, Yishun, and Hougang.

These 74 resale flats sold accounted for 2.9 per cent of the total number of resale transactions in May – on a par with that of April, added Ms Wong.