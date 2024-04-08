HDB resale prices rise 0.3% in March, fewer units sold

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board resale flats inched up for the sixth straight month in March, which analysts attributed to firm demand for larger units and the rising number of million-dollar flat transactions.

Prices were up by 0.3 per cent in March, rising at a slower pace than the 0.5 per cent rise in February, flash data from real estate portals Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX) and 99.co showed on April 8.

Year-on-year, prices climbed by 6.2 per cent.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at property firm OrangeTee Group, said that despite the slower price growth, the overall growth rate over the past six months has picked up pace.

She noted that HDB resale prices rose by 3.8 per cent between September 2023 and March 2024, higher than the 2.3 per cent increase in the preceding six months from March to September 2023.

“Therefore, sales momentum may have slowed in light of the sharper price increase over the last six months,” she added.

Fewer resale flats were sold in March, with transactions dipping by 3.3 per cent to an estimated 2,063 units, SRX and 99.co data showed.