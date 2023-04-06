HDB resale prices picked up in March with 24% more flats sold

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats crept up in March after staying flat in February.

Resale prices rose marginally by 0.7 per cent in mature estates and 0.5 per cent in non-mature estates, with prices of both five-room and executive flats recording the highest increase of 1.3 per cent, according to flash data released by real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

And while prices for four-room resale flats increased by 0.5 per cent, resale prices of three-room flats dipped by 0.3 per cent. Overall, prices increased by 8.3 per cent compared with March 2022.

Property analysts attributed the increment to higher demand following the return of home buyers after the Chinese New Year period and shorter month of February.

Although it appears that the HDB resale price index has rebounded in March, veteran property analyst Nicholas Mak noted that the overall month-on-month price increase at 0.5 per cent is slower than the average monthly price growth of 0.7 per cent in the 12-month period from March 2022 to February 2023.

Mr Pow Ying Khuan, head of research at 99 Group, said potential private property seekers who were on the fence about securing a home loan for private property (or who failed their stress tests), may have sought HDB resale flats as a viable alternative – particularly five-room and executive flats – which mainly contributed to the month-on-month resale price increase in March.

Meanwhile, 23.7 per cent more HDB resale flats changed hands in March, with 2,287 units transacted compared with 1,849 units in February.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said: “Sales volume rebounded in March after the government announced that more CPF Housing Grants will be given to first-timers buying resale flats.”

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying noted that the increase in CPF Housing Grants, announced during the Singapore Budget in mid-February, could help to improve affordability and lower the monthly mortgage payable for buyers.

“Some of our agents have earlier indicated that they have seen an increase in inquires following the Budget announcement. In addition, the dip in resale volume in February could also be due to the HDB’s Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise in February that may have drawn some buyers away from the resale market then,” said Ms Wong.

Ms Wong noted that flats in non-mature estates accounted for about 58 per cent of the monthly resale volume in March, with Punggol leading the sales with 188 units transacted, followed by 176 units transacted in Woodlands.

Based on transaction data, newer flats with at least 94 years of remaining lease made up about 15 per cent of March’s sales, and many of them are located in the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok, Punggol and Woodlands, added Ms Wong.

Mr Mak expects HDB resale prices to reach the peak and plateau in 2023 as more buyers could be drawn to apply for BTO flats, instead of buying resale flats in the coming months.

With the construction industry having largely recovered from the pandemic and supply chain disruption, and the Government’s plan to launch more BTO flats, buyers would have more choices, said Mr Mak.

“Furthermore, HDB will be implementing new rules that will penalise BTO applicants who refuse to select a flat when invited to do so. This new rule will discourage applicants who are not serious about acquiring a flat from participating in the BTO exercise,” he added.