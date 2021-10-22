Median price of 5-room HDB resale flats in Queenstown now $926,000 in record year for market

SINGAPORE - HDB resale prices hit a record-high in the third quarter and saw the fastest nine-month climb in more than a decade, going by data released on Friday (Oct 22).

Resale prices rose 2.9 per cent in July-September from the previous three months, higher than HDB's flash estimate of 2.7 per cent, to exceed their previous peak in 2013 by 0.8 per cent.

It brings the price increase for the first nine months of this year to 9.1 per cent.

This is the steepest three-quarter increase in more than a decade when prices rose by 11.3 per cent over the first three quarters of 2010, noted Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie.

Five-room flats in Queenstown were the most expensive in the third quarter with a median price of $926,000, followed by Bukit Merah at $822,500 and Toa Payoh at $818,000.

The median resale price of five-room flats in the central area, which covers The Pinnacle @ Duxton where there have been a number of million-dollar HDB transactions, is not provided in the HDB data.

However, the median resale price of a four-room flat in the central area is recorded as $950,000.

HDB data also showed that resale transactions also rose by 19.4 per cent to 8,433 units in the third quarter, up from the 7,063 units in the second quarter.

Year on year, transactions in the third quarter were 8.3 per cent higher than for the same period last year.

Ms Sun said sales were robust despite the Hungry Ghost Festival and viewing restrictions imposed during the three-month period as demand is currently outstripping supply in many locations.

On the rental front, HDB approved fewer units for lease. In the third quarter of this year, 10,417 units were approved to be rented out, down 5.1 per cent from the 10,979 units the previous quarter.

At the end of September this year, 57,321 HDB flats were rented out, down 0.8 per cent from the previous quarter.

As for resale prices, they have climbed for the sixth consecutive quarter and are set to end on a high note this year, said market experts.

The HDB resale market has been "on fire" in 2021, said Ms Sun.

"Home prices are pushing new boundaries as demand outweighs supply in many locations. The market exuberance has been propped by a recovering economy, low mortgage rates and new buyer demand as a result of construction delays of Build-To-Order(BTO) flats," she said.

Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck noted that prices have increased 14.2 per cent since the circuit breaker in the second quarter of last year and 15.1 per cent since prices hit bottom in the second quarter of 2019.

However, he believes prices have reached a peak due to signs of buyer resistance.

Mr Lee predicts that between 29,000 and 30,000 flats will change hands this year, with prices up by another 2 to 2.5 per cent in the last quarter of the year.

This will bring the price gain for the whole of 2021 to more than 11 per cent, the biggest jump since 2010.

Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, research and content analyst at real estate agency Ohmyhome, said while strong demand has strengthened resale prices, historically double-digit growth in the price index is "not sustainable for the long term".

Next month, HDB will offer 4,400 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa and Tengah.

Another 2,000 to 3,000 BTO flats in Geylang, Tengah and Yishun will be launched in February next year.

HDB is on track to launch 17,000 BTO flats this year and has indicated that it will launch even more flats next year.

See the full list of median resale prices by town and flat type here.