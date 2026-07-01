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Early estimates released on July 1 showed that HDB resale prices fell by 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2026.

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board resale flats have declined for the second consecutive quarter, with fewer flats sold compared with the same time period in 2025.

Early estimates released on July 1 showed that HDB resale prices fell by 0.3 per cent. In contrast, the first three months of the year saw a 0.1 per cent decline, the first such dip in close to seven years.

There were 6,268 transactions in the second quarter this year, down 10.2 per cent from 6,981 units in the same period in 2025.

But prices in the private home market rose 0.5 per cent in the second quarter, down from the 0.9 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Across all areas in Singapore, prices of non-landed properties dipped 0.1 per cent in the second quarter, compared with the 1.3 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

But price movements were mixed across regions, with those in the core central region rising by 2 per cent, a quicker pace compared with the 0.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices in the city fringe were down by 1.4 per cent, and those in the suburbs decreased by 0.2 per cent.

Transaction volume was on a par with the previous quarter’s at 5,420 units.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said 4,745 private homes will be launched under the Government Land Sales programme in the second half of 2026.

This will bring the confirmed supply for the whole year to 9,320 units, over 50 per cent higher than the average number of units launched over the past 10 years.

In all, around 61,000 private homes, including executive condominiums, are expected to be completed in the next few years, it added.

HDB and URA said the macroeconomic outlook remains highly uncertain and advised households to exercise prudence when purchasing property and taking out mortgage loans.

“The Government will continue to monitor the property market closely and adjust its policies as necessary to promote a stable and sustainable property market,” HDB added.

In October, HDB will roll out about 7,960 flats in Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

Assisted living flats, also known as community care apartments, will also be offered in Toa Payoh. These flats come with senior-friendly fittings, such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and other health and community services.

The board advised buyers who are keen to participate in the October exercise to apply for an HDB Flat Eligibility letter by September 15.