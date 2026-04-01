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There were 6,179 HDB resale flat transactions in the first quarter of 2026, up till March 30.

SINGAPORE – Prices of resale HDB flats have declined for the first time in close to seven years, with prices dropping by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.

The last quarter-to-quarter decline in resale prices was recorded in the second quarter of 2019, said the Housing Board on April 1 as it announced its latest resale price index flash estimate.

The board noted that the latest decline “comes on the back of five consecutive quarters of slower or no price growth”.

It added that the resale volume in the first quarter of 2026 – up till March 30 – stands at 6,179 transactions, 4.5 per cent fewer than the 6,473 transactions recorded in the same period last year.