HDB resale prices climb for 16th straight quarter in Q1, more flats sold

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats edged up 1.8 per cent in the first three months of 2024, a quicker pace than the 1.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

It is the 16th consecutive quarter of price increase since the second quarter of 2020, according to data released by HDB on April 26.

HDB said that the resale market is stabilising, as resale prices rose 4.9 per cent in 2023, lower than the 10.4 per cent increase in 2022, and the 12.7 per cent climb in 2021.

It also noted that the overall 2.9 per cent price growth lodged over the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 is close to the total increase of 2.8 per cent over the second and third quarters of 2023.

It advised households to be financially prudent in their flat purchases, citing an uncertain economic outlook and elevated mortgage rates.

“The Government will continue to monitor the property market closely and adjust its policies as necessary to promote a stable and sustainable property market,” HDB added.

A total of 7,068 HDB resale flats changed hands in the first quarter of 2024, up 8 per cent from 6,547 units in the previous quarter.

The authorities have pledged to launch 100,000 BTO flats from 2021 to 2025. As at February 2024, more than 67,000 BTO flats have been put on the market.

HDB plans to launch about 19,600 BTO flats in 2024. In February, it offered more than 4,100 flats across seven BTO projects in Bedok, Queenstown, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol and Woodlands.

In June, it will roll out about 6,800 BTO flats in Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun.

It advised home seekers to apply for an HDB Flat Eligibility letter by May 15, so that they can take part in the upcoming BTO exercise.