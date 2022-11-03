HDB resale prices climb 0.5% in Oct, but fewer units sold as latest cooling measures sink in

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats climbed for the 28th consecutive month in October, but fewer units changed hands, likely a knee-jerk reaction in the immediate aftermath of the latest round of cooling measures.

HDB resale flat prices grew at a slower pace of 0.5 per cent in October, compared with September’s 1.3 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

An estimated 1,965 HDB resale flats changed hands in October, down 24.1 per cent from September.

In the last year, monthly transaction volumes have been well above 2,000 units, with the only exception in February 2022 when the Chinese New Year festive lull period saw a dip in transactions to 1,904 units.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said the drop in transaction volume in October was “within expectation” as some buyers may have chosen to pull out of deals when the cooling measures hit, taking time to assess their options.

“Last month’s sales decline could have been more significant if the successful appeal cases had been excluded,” said Ms Sun, referring to the 220 private property downgraders who are now able to proceed to buy an HDB resale flat.

The exuberant HDB resale market, even in the face of rising interest rates, prompted the fresh round of property curbs aimed at cooling the public housing market.

The curbs, which include a 15-month wait-out period for private property downgraders who wish to buy an HDB resale flat and more stringent criteria in assessing home buyers’ loan amounts, kicked in on Sept 30.

Since the announcement, some private property owners who have sold their private property but have yet to complete their application to buy an HDB resale flat have found themselves in a difficult situation.

On Oct 20, HDB said it had received about 650 appeals from private property owners. Of these, 220 who had obtained an option to purchase an HDB resale flat before the cooling measures took effect had their wait-out period waived. The other 430 appeals will be assessed by HDB on a case-by-case basis.

While HDB resale prices edged up by 0.5 per cent in October and were up 10.8 per cent compared with October 2021, some analysts said there appears to be some early glimpses of the impact of the cooling measures on flat prices.

Flash data showed that prices of five-room HDB resale flats remained unchanged in October from September.

Prices of executive flats, which are typically sought after for their larger floor areas, dipped 1 per cent in October from September. This marks the first time prices of executive flats have dipped since July 2021.