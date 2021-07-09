HDB resale flat prices up again

Prices of Housing Board resale flats climbed for the 12th straight month in June, with more flats changing hands as tightened Covid-19 measures were eased. A total of 2,311 resale flats changed hands last month, up 17.5 per cent from the month before.

Last month also saw 19 resale flats sold for at least $1 million, a jump from 13 such transactions in May, in what has already been a record year for million-dollar flats. This brings the total number of such flats to 106 in the first half of this year.