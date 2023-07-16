HDB projects delayed by Covid-19 expected to be completed by early 2025

SINGAPORE - All public housing projects delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to be completed by early 2025, said the Housing Board on Sunday, in the latest update on its efforts to clear the backlog of Built-to-Order flats.

So far, about 72 per cent of these BTO projects – or 66 housing developments – have been completed between October 2022 and June 2023. The remaining 28 per cent of delayed projects are still under construction, added HDB.

In the first half of this year, the public housing authority completed about 11,940 flats across 16 housing projects, the highest number it has achieved in the half-yearly period since 2018 when 9,190 flats across 11 projects were completed.

Among these projects is Anchorvale Village in Sengkang.

Residents of the two residential blocks were invited to collect their keys on July 10, following the completion of the project in June 2023. This is five months after its original delivery possession date – the legal contractual date that HDB is required to hand over the keys.

To date, 115 households have collected the keys to their new flats, the HDB said.

Due to the delay, 197 buyers who booked their Anchorvale Village flats by May 4, 2022, will receive estimated reimbursements ranging from $1,100 to $4,500, with the average sum being about $3,000, said HDB.

Buyers will receive the sum within two months of completing the purchase and accepting the settlement agreement, it added.

The HDB had said the buyers would get the maximum reimbursement sum they are eligible for, without needing to submit any claims or proof of expenses.

The total reimbursement amount for all 197 households is estimated to be about $600,000, said the HDB.

Anchorvale Village is one of two BTO projects delivered past its delivery possession date, with the other being Waterway Sunrise in Punggol, which was completed by March 2023.

The completion of Anchorvale Village was delayed due to labour shortages and disruptions to material supplies caused by the pandemic, said HDB.

The tight site area as well as the project’s complex design – which includes a new-generation neighbourhood centre – also limited how much the main contractor Ken-Pal could expedite construction, it added.

HDB said it worked closely with Ken-Pal to bring in additional manpower and secure critical construction materials, as well as work on a tighter schedule to make up for lost time.