HDB prime location housing model only 4 towns for now: Desmond Lee

Of the three Queenstown BTO projects launched in November, two in Ulu Pandan and Ghim Moh came under the PLH model. PHOTO: HDB
Michelle Ng
Housing Correspondent
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Just four towns for now will be considered prime locations for Housing Board public housing projects – the central area, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Bukit Merah.

And even in these four towns, the HDB will decide if a Build-To-Order (BTO) project falls under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, depending on the market value of the site and its other attributes such as proximity to amenities, National Development Minister Desmond Lee told The Sunday Times and Lianhe Zaobao in a recent interview.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top