HDB prime location housing model only 4 towns for now: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - Just four towns for now will be considered prime locations for Housing Board public housing projects – the central area, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Bukit Merah.

And even in these four towns, the HDB will decide if a Build-To-Order (BTO) project falls under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, depending on the market value of the site and its other attributes such as proximity to amenities, National Development Minister Desmond Lee told The Sunday Times and Lianhe Zaobao in a recent interview.