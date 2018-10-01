HDB resale prices back to slow slide with 0.2% dip in Q3; 3,800 BTO flats to be released in November

SINGAPORE - Housing Board resale prices declined 0.2 per cent in the third quarter of this year from the previous three months, returning to the downtrend after a brief flirt on the upside, going by official flash estimates released on Monday (Oct 1).

Prices of resale HDB flats had inched up 0.1 per cent in the second quarter of this year from the previous quarter – their first increase after nine quarters of decline – raising expectations that HDB resale prices may have bottomed out.

Going by the HDB's flash data on Monday, resale prices are down nearly 1 per cent from the same period a year ago.

The HDB also announced on Monday that about 3,800 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats will be offered in November.

They are located in Sembawang, Sengkang, Tampines, Tengah and Yishun.

Flat buyers can expect a waiting time of 2.5 years for BTO flats in Sembawang, Sengkang and Yishun. This is shorter than the typical three to four years, the HDB said.

It added that there will also be a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise.

The HDB will release finalised figures for the quarter and more detailed public housing data on Oct 26.