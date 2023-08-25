HDB policy changes for singles kindle hope in 52-year-old who wants to live near his mother

SINGAPORE - With a pay cheque of $1,700 a month, Mr Melvin Marc Loh, 52, had long accepted that he would not be able to buy a flat in Bedok to live near his mother.

“I don’t think I can afford to buy a resale flat in Bedok with my salary,” said the sales associate, who is single.

Under the current public housing framework, singles aged 35 and older like Mr Loh can buy new two-room flexi flats only in 12 non-mature estates such as Jurong East, Sengkang and Woodlands. He cannot apply for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in mature estates such as Bedok, Queenstown and Tampines.

But he will have a chance to buy a new flat in Bedok in the future, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced at the National Day Rally on Sunday that all BTO projects launched from the second half of 2024 will be classified as Standard, Plus or Prime.

Singles will be able to apply for two-room flexi flats across all types of BTO projects islandwide under the new framework, which will not be applied to existing flats.

Mr Loh, who worked in Hong Kong for 20 years as a freelance fashion show director, returned to Singapore in 2017. He wants to spend more time with his 86-year-old mother, as his father died of cancer in 2018.

He had to move into his sister’s flat, as he did not have much savings in his Central Provident Fund (CPF) account.

The latest housing policy change has kindled hope for Mr Loh, who hopes to apply for a two-room flat in the future.

“I don’t look to profit from the flat. The location matters to me more than the size of the flat. It’s a home that I can call my own and to be near to my mother,” he said.

Similarly, civil servant Ms Teo, who asked that only her surname be used, is planning to apply for a two-room flat to live near her family after the new framework is rolled out.

The 34-year-old, who earns less than $7,000 a month, currently lives in a flat with her parents in Tampines.

She has been monitoring the prices of resale flats in Tampines, but has found them to be too high.