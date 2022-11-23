HDB offers 9,655 BTO flats in mega launch; application period extended to 9 days

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board launched 9,655 Build-To-Order flats for sale on Wednesday, in what was the biggest sales exercise since the BTO system was implemented in 2002.

The units are spread across 10 housing projects in five estates. Three of these - two in Queenstown and one in Kallang/Whampoa - fall under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which comes with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback upon their sale.

Another 1,071 flats are on offer in this year’s second and last Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) scheme, bringing the total number of new flats on sale in this launch to 10,726.

To allow buyers more time to select their units, the application period has been extended to nine days, up from the usual seven days, said HDB on Wednesday.

HDB launched 23,184 BTO flats in 2022, up from 17,000 flats in 2021, to meet strong demand for public housing.

In the current sales exercise, two projects in the mature estate of Queenstown under the PLH model come with stricter buying and selling conditions.

The bigger of the two is Ulu Pandan Banks, with 1,330 three-room and four-room flats on offer across seven blocks. It is situated in the eastern half of Dover Forest, within walking distance of Dover MRT station.

The four blocks facing Ulu Pandan Canal will be low-rise, while those closer to Commonwealth Avenue West will be high-rise.

Prices for this project range from $362,000 to $504,000 - without grants - for a three-room flat, and from $546,000 to $725,000 for a four-room flat.

Buyers will have to wait about 71 months - close to six years - for these flats, as the project is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2029 - making it the project with the longest waiting time in this launch.

The second Queenstown project under the PLH model is Ghim Moh Natura, where 991 two-room flexi, three-room and four-flats across four blocks are on offer on a site near Buona Vista MRT station.