HDB offers 4,428 BTO flats, including two under prime housing model in Dover Forest, Farrer Park

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board launched 4,428 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale on Tuesday, including two projects under the prime location public housing (PLH) model in Dover Forest and Farrer Park.

These two projects – one in the mature estate of Queenstown and the other in the mature estate of Kallang/Whampoa – come with stricter buying and selling conditions, including a 6 per cent subsidy clawback upon their sale.

There are three other projects in the first sales exercise of the year – another in Kallang/Whampoa that does not come under the PLH model, and in the non-mature estates of Jurong West and Tengah.

The five projects have a median waiting time of about 4.4 years. HDB said all four-room flats offered in the two non-mature estates are below $400,000, before grants.

A total of 732 three-room and four-room units are on offer in Ulu Pandan Glades in Queenstown. It is situated in the eastern half of Dover Forest and is near Dover MRT station.

Prices range from $372,000 to $498,000 – without grants – for a three-room flat, and $541,000 to $711,000 for a four-room flat, making these flats the most expensive in this launch. Buyers will also have to wait the longest for these units, as they will take about 68 months – or around 5.6 years – to be completed.

Ulu Pandan Glades is the second of three BTO projects to be launched in the eastern half of Dover Forest.

The first BTO project, Ulu Pandan Banks, also came under the PLH model in the November 2022 sales exercise. Demand was muted, with most first-time applicants likely to have a chance to select a unit. Prices ranged from $362,000 to $504,000 for a three-room flat and $546,000 to $725,000 for a four-room flat in the project, which is nearer to the MRT station than Ulu Pandan Glades.

The second PLH project in the current sales exercise is Farrer Park Fields, which has 1,274 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats on a site between Little India and Farrer Park MRT stations.

Prices for this project range from $356,000 to $449,000 for a three-room flat, and $484,000 to $631,000 for a four-room flat. Buyers will have to wait for about 53 months – around 4.4 years.

The other BTO project in Kallang/Whampoa is Rajah Summit, which offers 510 three-room and four-room flats on a site in Jalan Rajah next to Kallang River.