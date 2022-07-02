How they turned a Yew Tee resale flat into a Lego lover's dream home

Lego bricks, in a way, form the foundational blocks of this couple’s relationship.
Ms Ng Shu Lin and Mr Hendrickson Chong, both 32, first connected over a mutual love for the brand’s collectibles – and he even proposed with a flower bouquet and ring box which he had built with Lego blocks.
So, it was only natural that when they decided to build a home together in June 2020, a space to pursue their shared hobby and showcase their “toys” was a prerequisite.
Besides space, the couple’s list of requirements for their first home together included one that would be close to both their parents’ homes in Yew Tee and Woodlands; and within walking distance to an MRT station.
Find out how newlyweds Mr Hendrickson Cheong and Ms Ng Shu Lin transformed this resale flat could meet their needs.
“It was important for us to look for a flat near our parents because they’d be of such great help when we do have kids in the future,” says Mr Cheong, a market researcher.
With a budget of $500,000, they decided to look for a resale Housing Board (HDB) flat as they wanted to move in as soon as possible.
Another thing on Ms Ng’s wish list was a unit with full-height windows to let more natural light into the flat.
They finally found their ideal choice on their 10th flat viewing – one with the full-height windows that Ms Ng wanted, just across the road from her parents’ home.
“The flat had a comfortable, easy-to-understand layout and we could imagine how it would look after it was renovated. It did not take long to decide because it was the most suitable and affordable one amongst all the flats that we viewed,” says Mr Cheong.
Working out the sums
The 4-room flat, priced at about $460,000, was well within their budget.
Through the application process, the couple learnt that they could receive about $75,000 of housing grants, comprising the Family Grant of $50,000; the Proximity Housing Grant of $20,000; and the Enhanced Housing Grant of $5,000. (See below, Housing Grants for first time flat buyers)
Ms Ng, a digital marketer, shares some tips to first-time applicants: “You can watch YouTube videos by new homeowners and read financial planning sites for a quick overview and general advice, before referring to the HDB website for specific details.”
Adding personal touches
From the get-go, the couple knew they wanted a modern home with splashes of bold colours such as green and blue, to add character to the space.
Naturally, their beloved Lego collection took centre stage in their flat, with a display case for their minifigures in the living room and two cabinets in their study for the larger pieces.
“Now that we have our own home, we can pursue our hobbies together, like building Lego sets or playing computer games either in our study or in the living room,” says Mr Cheong.
Keeping the rooms simple with minimal built-in structures allowed them to channel their budget towards more ambitious additions and renovations in other parts of their home. One of these was a smart home system.
“With the savings we got from the housing grants, we were able to invest in better devices and appliances,” says Ms Ng, referring to the switches and gadgets for setting up a smart home.
To open up the space in their living room, they hacked away half the wall of the study and replaced it with glass windows.
They also invested in a large leather sofa for the living room, which has become a favourite hangout spot when their friends visit.
“We watch TV or play games on the sofa and have many of our meals on it. Our guests enjoy the sofa so much that some of them even fall asleep on it,” laughs Mr Cheong.
Staycation at home
Since moving into their new home, they have been spending more time discovering new hobbies, such as cooking meals together and experimenting with recipes they find on YouTube.
The Din Tai Fung-styled fried rice and shrimp scampi are among their favourites. After all, with two supermarkets within walking distance, shopping for cooking ingredients is a breeze.
Mr Cheong says: “I am proud that Shu Lin and I conceptualised the design of our place ourselves. It’s been more than six months since we moved in and it still feels like a ‘staycation’ everyday!”
