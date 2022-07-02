How they turned a Yew Tee resale flat into a Lego lover's dream home

Lego bricks, in a way, form the foundational blocks of this couple’s relationship.

Ms Ng Shu Lin and Mr Hendrickson Chong, both 32, first connected over a mutual love for the brand’s collectibles – and he even proposed with a flower bouquet and ring box which he had built with Lego blocks.

So, it was only natural that when they decided to build a home together in June 2020, a space to pursue their shared hobby and showcase their “toys” was a prerequisite.

Besides space, the couple’s list of requirements for their first home together included one that would be close to both their parents’ homes in Yew Tee and Woodlands; and within walking distance to an MRT station.

Find out how newlyweds Mr Hendrickson Cheong and Ms Ng Shu Lin transformed this resale flat could meet their needs.