How they turned a Yew Tee resale flat into a Lego lover's dream home

These newlyweds also chose to live near family for parental support when they have kids in the future

Lego enthusiasts Ms Ng Shu Lin and Mr Hendrickson Cheong wanted a home where they could build and display their models. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA/KOH MINGGUANG
Lego bricks, in a way, form the foundational blocks of this couple’s relationship.

Ms Ng Shu Lin and Mr Hendrickson Chong, both 32, first connected over a mutual love for the brand’s collectibles – and he even proposed with a flower bouquet and ring box which he had built with Lego blocks.

So, it was only natural that when they decided to build a home together in June 2020, a space to pursue their shared hobby and showcase their “toys” was a prerequisite.

Besides space, the couple’s list of requirements for their first home together included one that would be close to both their parents’ homes in Yew Tee and Woodlands; and within walking distance to an MRT station.

Find out how newlyweds Mr Hendrickson Cheong and Ms Ng Shu Lin transformed this resale flat could meet their needs.

“It was important for us to look for a flat near our parents because they’d be of such great help when we do have kids in the future,” says Mr Cheong, a market researcher.

With a budget of $500,000, they decided to look for a resale Housing Board (HDB) flat as they wanted to move in as soon as possible.

Another thing on Ms Ng’s wish list was a unit with full-height windows to let more natural light into the flat.

They finally found their ideal choice on their 10th flat viewing – one with the full-height windows that Ms Ng wanted, just across the road from her parents’ home.

“The flat had a comfortable, easy-to-understand layout and we could imagine how it would look after it was renovated. It did not take long to decide because it was the most suitable and affordable one amongst all the flats that we viewed,” says Mr Cheong.

One of Ms Ng’s requirements for their flat was to have full-height windows to let more natural light into the space. PHOTO: NG SHU LIN

Working out the sums

The 4-room flat, priced at about $460,000, was well within their budget.

Through the application process, the couple learnt that they could receive about $75,000 of housing grants, comprising the Family Grant of $50,000; the Proximity Housing Grant of $20,000; and the Enhanced Housing Grant of $5,000. (See below, Housing Grants for first time flat buyers)

Ms Ng, a digital marketer, shares some tips to first-time applicants: “You can watch YouTube videos by new homeowners and read financial planning sites for a quick overview and general advice, before referring to the HDB website for specific details.”

Housing Grants for first-time home buyers

Family Grant
First-timer applicants who are married or engaged couples, as well as families, may receive up to $50,000 of Family Grant to purchase a HDB resale flat. The average gross monthly household income must not exceed $14,000 for couples, or $21,000 for extended families.

Singles Grant
First-timer applicants, who are singles, may receive up to $40,000 of Singles Grant to purchase a HDB resale flat. The average gross monthly household income must not exceed $4,500.

Proximity Housing Grant
Married or engaged couples, as well as singles buying an HDB resale flat to live with or near parents are eligible for the Proximity Housing Grant of up to $30,000 for couples or $15,000 for singles.

Enhanced CPF Housing Grant
First-timer applicants buying a resale flat may receive the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) of up to $80,000, depending on their income. The monthly household income should not exceed $9,000 for families, and $4,500 for singles.

Click here for more information on these housing grants. 

Adding personal touches

From the get-go, the couple knew they wanted a modern home with splashes of bold colours such as green and blue, to add character to the space.

Bold colours, such as the forest green tone used for the wardrobe, feature prominently in the design of the couple’s flat. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA/KOH MINGGUANG

Naturally, their beloved Lego collection took centre stage in their flat, with a display case for their minifigures in the living room and two cabinets in their study for the larger pieces.

“Now that we have our own home, we can pursue our hobbies together, like building Lego sets or playing computer games either in our study or in the living room,” says Mr Cheong.

Various spaces in the home have been set aside for the couple’s hobbies, such as gaming (above) and Lego building (below). PHOTOS: SPH MEDIA/KOH MINGGUANG

Keeping the rooms simple with minimal built-in structures allowed them to channel their budget towards more ambitious additions and renovations in other parts of their home. One of these was a smart home system.

“With the savings we got from the housing grants, we were able to invest in better devices and appliances,” says Ms Ng, referring to the switches and gadgets for setting up a smart home.

To open up the space in their living room, they hacked away half the wall of the study and replaced it with glass windows.

The couple replaced the walls in one of the rooms (above) with half-height glass, turning it into a spacious and light-filled study (below). PHOTOS: NG SHU LIN

They also invested in a large leather sofa for the living room, which has become a favourite hangout spot when their friends visit.

“We watch TV or play games on the sofa and have many of our meals on it. Our guests enjoy the sofa so much that some of them even fall asleep on it,” laughs Mr Cheong.

The couple enjoys chilling out together (above) and discovering new hobbies such as cooking (below) in their home. PHOTOS: SPH MEDIA/KOH MINGGUANG AND SPH MEDIA

Staycation at home

Since moving into their new home, they have been spending more time discovering new hobbies, such as cooking meals together and experimenting with recipes they find on YouTube.

The Din Tai Fung-styled fried rice and shrimp scampi are among their favourites. After all, with two supermarkets within walking distance, shopping for cooking ingredients is a breeze.

Mr Cheong says: “I am proud that Shu Lin and I conceptualised the design of our place ourselves. It’s been more than six months since we moved in and it still feels like a ‘staycation’ everyday!”

This is the third of a four-part series on how first-time HDB flat owners can utilise the various housing grants available to them to create their dream homes for life. Find out more about home buying and renovation here at the MyNiceHome website.

