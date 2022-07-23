A large living space and cosy corners: How this couple transformed their flat into a dream abode

Located in the north-eastern part of Singapore, Punggol might seem quite a distance from the city centre to some, but for this couple, the location is a no-brainer. Mdm Amalina Zainal and her husband, Mr Sufian Mohamed Arip, both 36, were sure they wanted to make this town their home base.

After all, it is close to where their parents and Mr Sufian’s brother live, making it easy for the close-knit extended family to visit one another. The eco-town, which has become a popular choice with young families, also offers easy access to recreational spaces and attractions such as Coney Island, Punggol Settlement and the Punggol Waterway.

Watch to find out why this couple decided to purchase a resale flat in Punggol.