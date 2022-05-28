Making space for yoga and meditation in his Bukit Panjang HDB resale flat

With these requirements in mind, it was clear to him that one of the most important criteria in choosing his home was sufficient space. So, he went on an extensive search which involved viewing some 30 properties over a span of a year, before he finally find “the one” in November 2020.

His house-hunting journey began by viewing one- and two-bedroom condominium units and executive condominiums.

In the process, it quickly became clear to him that he would not be able to meet his space requirements if he bought a private condominium. With his budget of $600,000, his options were largely limited to smaller condominium units under 500 sq ft – something that he was not particularly keen on.

He expanded his search to include larger Housing Board (HDB) flats and eventually found his perfect match in a 970 sq ft resale flat in Bukit Panjang.

He says, “This flat ticked all the right boxes – unblocked view, greenery, near my parents’ home, plus it has just hit its MOP (Minimum Occupation Period) and is very new.”