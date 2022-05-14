A new lease of life: Couple transforms an old Beach Road flat into their dream home

An affordable place close to the city with well-connected transport options were the key criteria for this couple when they set out to look for their first home together.

As they do not drive, newlyweds Derek Foo and Mandy Chen preferred a Housing Board (HDB) flat in the central region of Singapore. The couple found three potential units. Two were in Telok Blangah, while the other was located along Beach Road.

The couple liked the two units at Telok Blangah, but it was the flat at Beach Road that truly attracted them. The Lavender MRT station is a short walk away and there are many buses plying the neighbourhood.

Being in such a central location means commuting to their respective offices is a cinch. Mr Foo, a commercial director at a video production company, works in the Upper Serangoon area, while Ms Chen’s office is in Queenstown.

The couple can also get to both their parents’ homes quickly and conveniently. This means a 10-minute taxi-ride to the home of Mr Foo’s parents, and a 25-minute ride to Ms Chen’s.

Watch how Derek Foo and Mandy Chen transformed an old HDB flat into their dream home.