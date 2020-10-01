HDB mortgage late payment charges suspended till March 2021; rental flat rents halved for 3 months

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board (HDB) will further extend the suspension of late payment charges on HDB mortgage arrears to March next year, as Singaporeans continue to grapple with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Families living in public rental flats will also have their rent slashed by half for three months, from October to December, National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced on Thursday (Oct 1).

Late payment charges for these HDB rental households will also continue to be suspended until end of March next year.

Mr Lee said in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon that these additional measures would help HDB home owners and tenants ride through the pandemic.

“The economic situation is likely to remain difficult for some time. Because of this, some households are struggling to cope with their housing mortgage repayments,” said Mr Lee.

This is the second extension of suspension of late payment charges, the first was for a three-month period from April 1 to Sept 30.

Between April to August, about 2,500 households took up financial assistance measures offered by the HDB. These include deferring loan instalments and reducing the loan instalment amount.

From Oct 5, those on HDB loans can also extend their repayment period up to age 65 if they need long-term adjustments to their cash flow.

Said Mr Lee: “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and review our measures to support households with financial difficulties.”

He added that the Monetary Authority of Singapore will announce support measures for HDB flat owners who are on bank loans.

Home owners who are facing financial difficulties are encouraged to contact their local HDB branch for help.